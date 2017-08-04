Dundee’s injured central defender Julen Etxabeguren’s expects to be back in training within a month.

The former Real Sociedad man ruptured his Achilles tendon back in March and was ruled out of action for six months.

His recovery has gone to plan and the player is looking forward to being back in training in the next month.

A comeback on the pitch will take a lot longer, however, but his return will be a boost for manager Neil McCann.

At the moment, he’s working with just three fully-fit central defenders in Darren O’Dea, Kerr Waddell and Jack Hendry.

Kosta Gadzhalov is another who has had injury problems but is nearing a return himself.

And, with O’Dea suspended for next week’s derby, it looks like the Dark Blues will have to go with the inexperienced pair of Waddell and Hendry against United.

Meanwhile, the Dundee Supporters’ Association have stepped in to help the club.

The DSA have stumped up the cash to buy a piece of innovative medical equipment to help aid the recovery of players like Etxabeguren and Craig Wighton.

The fans will use profits from last season’s Player of the Year dinner to buy the £5,000 Game Ready system for the club.

DSA chairman Kenny Ross said: “For the last three years, the DSA have been keen to reinvest profits from the Player of the Year dinner into the club.

“Last season, our manager at the time Paul Hartley suggested we could purchase a Game Ready system.

“It has been used by the British Lions and Rory McIlroy and the club had been renting one to help James McPake recover from his knee injury.

“It was also being used by Julen to help his recovery from his Achilles op.”