Initiative to help people cope with end of life experiences is launched in Dundee

A national initiative to help people cope with end of life experiences is being launched in Dundee for the first time.

The project, called “To Absent Friends”, aims to prompt city residents to talk about issues regarding deteriorating health, death, dying and bereavement.

Nicola Mitchell, of Dundee Volunteer Action, is working with Funeral Link and the University of Dundee to try to secure support from the Truacanta Project which is a programme being run by the Scottish Partnership for Palliative Care and funded by Macmillan Cancer Support.

She said: “There is no funding, but the idea is that we can get their support through the organisation ‘Good Life, Good Death, Good Grief’ to create a new initiative which can help communities improve experiences around dying and bereavement.”

The initiative launches officially in Dundee today then takes place across four Scottish towns and cities for 2019.

Nicola, who is the older people’s service development officer with DVA, said: “We are currently working through our thoughts on what a project could look like and will be holding a collaborative conversation session towards the end of November to bring together the views of the community on what you think is needed in Dundee.”

The Truacanta Project supports local communities across Scotland who are interested in taking community action to improve people’s experiences of death, dying, loss and care.

Nicola added: “The project ‘To Absent Friends’ is a Scotland-wide festival of story telling and remembrance.

“It was started in 2014 to give people an opportunity to celebrate the lives and memories of people who have died, through stories, celebrations and acts of reminiscence.

“It runs across Scotland from November 1-7.

“You may wish to hold your own absent friends event and if so we would love to hear about them.”

This year’s festival is being hosted by the University of Dundee today, between 4.30-6.30pm with a “Life, Death and Lillies” display.

The university’s front lawn will be lit up by a garden of specially created artificial lilies and the grassy area in front of the Tower Building on Nethergate will have an illuminated memorial garden.

The website toabsentfriends.org.uk has more ideas to help people take part.