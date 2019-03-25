Dundee intiative aims to bridge the generation work divide between old and young

If you are under 35 and reading this sentence, chances are you’ll lose interest by the last word.

That’s the claim made by a number of leading business experts, who believe millennials and their younger cousins – Generation Z – have an attention span of only eight seconds.

Now, Dundee businesswoman Sandra Burke wants to challenge that and has set up an initiative to bring together generations of workers to create “harmony” in the workplace.

Mind the Generation Gap aims to educate people of all ages about the social and behavioural differences between all five of the generations working in the city.

The project plans to use themed blogs, events, workshops, talks and research to educate people.

Ms Burke, project director and former chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, said: “I think there are a lot of misunderstandings between younger and older workers causing barriers to arise. We must try to increase harmony for better understanding.

“Because we are all living longer, five generations are living and working alongside each other for the first time in human history.

“Never has mutual understanding been so vital – to break down unnecessary barriers, live harmoniously and learn from different perspectives.”

Ms Burke said younger people work differently to those in older generations. Post-millenials and Generation Z apparently have an eight-second attention span, whereas baby boomers are less technologically minded.

Barriers can also arise from the differences in how the generations communicate with each other.

After launching the initiative at Dundee Women’s Festival, the first issue Ms Burke highlighted is the difference in language used by each of the generations.

She is now calling on businesses in the public, private and third sectors to get involved in the project, which she said is relevant now more than ever.

She added: “We have a growing economy with the knock-on effect from the opening of the V&A.

“Alongside all the creatives coming in to work in the city, it’s another thing to look at in terms of how they will all work together.”

For more information, visit mindthegenerationgap.co.uk.