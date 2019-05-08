Initiative sees dramatic drop in number of used needles found on Dundee streets

The number of used needles found on Dundee’s streets has fallen dramatically after an initiative targeted problem areas.

The number of needles, commonly used to inject drugs in public, has dropped by almost two thirds with fewer than 700 found last year, compared with 1,845 in 2017-18.

For years, the city has struggled to rid itself of the high volume of potentially dangerous drug paraphernalia found lying in streets.

The scourge is caused as users simply throw their used needles away, or put items down drains or service hatches.

The worst areas affected in recent times have been Stobswell, the city centre, Hilltown and Lochee.

Last year, however, Lochee saw just 35 collected by council wardens — almost 700 fewer than the year before when it was the worst area in the city.

The city centre, Hilltown, Stobswell, Douglas and Ardler have also seen big drops. The reduction comes as those throwing away needles are targeted and educated by council chiefs to reduce the risk to the public.

Alan Ross, community safety and public protection convener, said the programme had been working heavily in specific problems areas.

He said: “The Dundee Community Safety Partnership has a drugs-related litter group to deal with the problem of used needles and other drugs waste inappropriately disposed of in the city.

“It works to reduce the amount of needle litter by identifying problem areas. These areas are then targeted to raise awareness and identify the people responsible so they can be educated on the best way to dispose of their used needles safely.”

If a needle is found, the public is asked to call the rapid response team on 01382 433063.