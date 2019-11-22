Initiative launched to get older people out and about in Tayside

Older people in Dundee are being offered the chance to go on day trips around the Tayside area this December.

Those who are over 65 and struggle to get out and about will have the opportunity to be picked up from their door and taken on short, group outings as part of the community cars initiative.

The month of December will feature trips to Pinecone Cafe at Birkhill and Brechin Castle Garden.

The trips will begin on November 25 and will they will start by visiting the Pinecone Cafe.

Those who participate in the trips will then be dropped off back at where they were picked up.

They will then run weekly until the week beginning the December 16, with the venue alternating between the Pinecone Cafe and Brechin Castle Garden each week.

Most areas of Dundee are covered by the community cars initiative – including Broughty Ferry, Charleston, St Mary’s, Ardler, Coldside, Stobswell, Hilltown and the West End.

The initiative runs five days a week, from Monday to Friday.

To book a spot on one of the December trips, or for more information on what day they pick up from which area of the city, call either 01382 305 750 or 01382 305 721.

It is advised to call between the hours of 9.30am to 1pm, Monday to Friday.