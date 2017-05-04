Bosses behind an initiative to get Dundonians active was praised this year’s project amid its expansion to include every council ward.

ParkLive — a partnership between Dundee City Council and Leisure and Culture Dundee — has been hosting hundreds of fun activity sessions over the past several weeks.

Now in its second year, it has gone from strength to strength, with more than three times the number of parks and green spaces hosting events compared with last year.

Lisa North, health and wellbeing officer with Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “Last year, we had events on in six parks — this year, we’ve increased that to 20. We also only covered four council wards last year, whereas this year there’s something in each ward. We want to provide a range of activities across the city, making them as accessible as possible.”

At South Road park, kids got stuck into some fun in the mud with Messy Play — one of the most popular activities with pre-school children.

Lisa said that family fun and archery sessions were a favourite with the youngsters.

Discussing the event, organiser David Hay said: “It has been really busy most days. I’ve been doing this for two years and there have been steady numbers but it’s growing now.

“It gives the kids something to do and you see all the happy families enjoying being outside in the community.”

Parent Melanie Braid, 28, a primary school teacher from Stobswell, said: “It is just great stuff for the kids and they can play and get messy.

“I think it’s great for them to get outside and be with other kids, so I bring them along when I can.”

Monica Thomson, 46, a child minder from Ballumbie, said: “I’ve only just started coming and it’s good for the children to get out and play. Because it’s free, it makes it available to so many more people and they have great activities.”

Full-time mum Ashley Gray, 25, from Charleston, said: “It gives the children a chance to make a mess and have fun, and the people who organise it are here rain or shine and that is great for the community.”

The events have been held across various venues including Slessor Gardens, Magdalen Green, Ardler Village Green and Camperdown Park.

See below for upcoming events: