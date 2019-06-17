Prosecutors have received a report into the death of an Italian businessman shot dead during a Perthshire hunting trip.

Marco Cavola is believed to have died after being struck by a stray bullet while shooting pigeons with two friends at the Rossie Estate near Inchture.

The incident took place on Monday March 25, prompting a major response by emergency services.

A joint investigation by Police Scotland and Perth and Kinross Council into the tragedy is ongoing.

The findings of the initial stage of the investigation have now been revealed to the Crown Office, which has the power to call for a fatal accident inquiry.

A spokesman said: “The procurator fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man in Inchture, Perthshire, on March 25.

“The multi-agency investigation is ongoing and once complete will be fully considered by the Crown’s health and safety investigations unit.

“The families will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

More than 2,500 people attended Mr Cavola’s funeral in his home town of Lariano, on the outskirts of Rome. The town’s mayor was among those who paid tribute.

According to reports in Italy, Mr Cavola leaves behind his wife Sara and three children, two girls aged 14 and 12, and a seven-year-old boy.