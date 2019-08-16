Infuriated Mill o’ Mains residents lash out over pavilion ‘U-turn’ by Dundee City Council

Outraged Mill o’ Mains residents have accused the council of performing a U-turn on plans for a temporary community centre.

Council officers now believe there is “no case” for a temporary portable cabin to replace Mill o’ Mains pavilion, despite being instructed by councillors to assess the feasability of such a facility in June.

In a report, officers say the Mill o’ Mains community can use sheltered housing facilities – the Finmill Community Centre on the opposite side of a dual carriageway – and Mill of Mains Primary in the evenings and at weekends.

Officers also say the council cannot afford the estimated £200,000 cost to install and maintain such a facility.

They conclude: “Based on our analysis, there is no requirement for the replacement of the Mill o’ Mains pavilion with a temporary facility.”

However, a short-term dedicated facility is exactly what locals have said they need to carry out their full range of clubs and activities.

Local activist Jim Malone said: “The council previously indicated it saw no objection to a temporary facility.

“I would suggest this is most definitely a U-turn. The facilities suggested are completely unsuitable for the different clubs. It’s more than two years since the pavilion was lost and the council is dragging its heels.”

Yvonne Mullen, chairwoman of Mill o’ Mains Action Group, said she was “disgusted”.

She said: “How can the council say it has a policy of empowering communities yet take away the community in Mill o’ Mains? I would like to ask why it has refused this temporary building.”

She added: “We keep having to cancel groups. The sheltered housing complex is no use for older kids and there is too much going on with the pensioners’ groups.”

But North East SNP councillor and depute neighbourhood services convener Steven Rome said there was “no evidence” that a temporary set-up was warranted.

Mr Rome added: “Even if we had found evidence of demand, this has not been budgeted for and council budgets are extremely challenging.”

The council has approved £1.5 million of expenditure to build an extension to Mill of Mains Primary for community use. A timeline is yet to be set for the project.