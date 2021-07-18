Inflatables warning after three kids in dinghy blown offshore at Fife beach

Beach-goers in Fife have been warned about the use of inflatables in open water after Kinghorn RNLI were called out to three rescues on Saturday.

All three rescues involved people using inflatable equipment, including three children in a dinghy blown offshore at Aberdour.

The volunteer lifesavers were called out shortly after 3:30pm. Locals had reported an inflatable dinghy with three children which had been blown offshore from Aberdour Black Sands beach in Fife.

A nearby vessel was able to assist and take the casualties to safety, with Kinghorn RNLI stood down as a result.

In a second incident shortly before 5:30pm, the coastguard received multiple 999 calls reporting a paddleboard with two people on board in difficulty and drifting east from Portobello.

“The lifeboat crew was quickly on scene and recovered the two male casualties and their paddleboard into the lifeboat.

“They were returned to Portobello beach and met by Fisherrow Coastguard and South Queensferry Coastguard,” Kinghorn RNLI said.

A 999 call also reported a dinghy with two 19-year-old males drifting off Cramond.

“The lifeboat arrived in the area and was advised that the two casualties had made it to Cramond Island.

Inflatables warning

“The pair were located and taken onto the lifeboat and returned to Cramond village where we were met by South Queensferry CRT,” the Fife-based team said.

Warning beach-goers about the use of inflatables in the Forth, Kinghorn RNLI said they should be avoided.

They added: “Once again, all three callouts were related to people using inflatable equipment in open water with offshore wind.

Busy weekend for RNLI crews

“We would always recommend that inflatables are not suitable for the beach and should be used in sheltered water and with a tether to the shoreline.”

Similar incidents were reported in Angus on Saturday amid soaring temperatures.

One person had to be pulled to safety two others were rescued when their dinghy was carried out to sea at Lunan Bay.

Emergency services, including a coastguard helicopter and two lifeboats, were dispatched.