News / Local / Fife ‘Inflatable toys are unsuitable for the sea’: Beachgoers in Tayside and Fife warned to take care after lifeboat callouts By Matteo Bell July 15, 2021, 3:37 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 4:35 pm Broughty Ferry's inshore Beachgoers in Tayside and Fife have been warned to take care after lifeboats from Broughty Ferry and Kinghorn received six callouts in one day. The Fife crew was called out at 3.15am on Wednesday after concerns for a person near Portobello. The person was recovered safely and taken to hospital. Five hours later the crew was alerted about an unknown object floating in the water near Kirkcaldy – which turned out to be a discarded Christmas tree. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe