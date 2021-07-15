‘Inflatable toys are unsuitable for the sea’: Beachgoers in Tayside and Fife warned to take care after lifeboat callouts

Beachgoers in Tayside and Fife have been warned to take care after lifeboats from Broughty Ferry and Kinghorn received six callouts in one day.

The Fife crew was called out at 3.15am on Wednesday after concerns for a person near Portobello.

The person was recovered safely and taken to hospital.

Five hours later the crew was alerted about an unknown object floating in the water near Kirkcaldy – which turned out to be a discarded Christmas tree.