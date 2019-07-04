Inflatable sculpture to be star attraction at Dundee city centre street festival

Visitors to Dundee city centre are being promised an experience like no other when a giant inflatable sculpture takes over City Square later this month.

The Dundee Summer Streets Festival is being held on July 20- 21, offering city tours, treasure hunts, street performances and a farmers’ market.

There will also be chance to test your wits against a maze, which will be found at The McManus Art Gallery and Museum.

But the centrepiece of the two-day festival will be the Luminarium, a giant 182ft long by 105ft wide inflatable sculpture on display in City Square.

Designed by Architects of Air and inspired by Indian architecture, the public is invited to explore inside the inflatable tunnels, offering a calming and immersive experience through the use of light, colour and sound.

Alan Parkinson, from Architects of Air, said: “We are really excited about bringing the Luminarium to Dundee.

“No two visits are the same as the atmosphere inside alters according to changing weather and changing light outside.

“The experience is also affected by how the public inhabits the Luminarium – each visitor forms part of the living sculpture.”

The festival is sponsored by the Overgate Shopping Centre alongside game designer Ninja Kiwi, Insights Learning and Development and Unesco City of Design.

Speaking at the launch of the festival today, Insights founder Andi Lothian said: “The idea behind the Luminarium is a voyage of self-discovery and reflection.

“We are extremely proud of our Dundee roots and having the Luminarium here in the city shows that it is light years ahead of everywhere else.”

David Hamilton, Ninja Kiwi’s executive vice president, said: “Supporting the Luminarium here in Dundee was a no-brainer.

“Our games are called Bloons so to support what is essentially a giant balloon here in the city made perfect sense.”

Alan Ross, convener of city development, said: “After the success of the first event last year I am sure that the fantastic, family-friendly programme on offer this time around will appeal to all ages and attract visitors to Dundee city centre from near and far. At the height of summer Dundee City Centre will be the place to be with loads to watch, see and listen to.”

Priority access for the Luminarium can be booked at www.dundeebox.com or just walk up on the day.

Tickets are £3 per person and under-fives are free.