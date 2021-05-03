Inductees announced for Dundee Music Hall of Fame

The final list of inductees into Dundee Music Hall of Fame has been released.

The project will honour legends past and present – as well as shining a light on Dundonian local music heroes who played in the background.

Once created, the hall of fame will also support city centre performance opportunities. The area will host local buskers and performing arts groups throughout the year.

The final list of 74 inductees includes bands, promoters, and venues.

The Music Hall of Fame is the idea of Jake McDonough, who serves as the chairman of Dundee Music Group.

The group raised more than £4,000 to create the tribute at a location near the north entrance of the Overgate.

Proposal

The proposal will see stone slabs inscribed with the names of Dundee’s music heroes.

This music-themed pavement will lead visitors on a journey into a specially designed seating area where a Musical Heritage experience, accessed via a digital interactive app, will inform and entertain.

The criteria for inductees was they must have made “a significant contribution to Dundee’s Music culture between 1950 and 2000”.

Mr McDonough said: “We have completed our list for 2020 Walk of Fame and are waiting for our 74 engraved slabs to be laid.

“We hope to add 20 names to our 2021 list. New names can apply or be suggested, but must be approved by a jury of music history group members.”

He added: “We have had excellent support from Dundee Council who are happy to endorse our project. They have helped raise our vision from a simple brick wall to an engraved dais with a music themed bench and floral area.

“Our aim is to pay tribute to those who have made a significant contribution to Dundee’s music heritage.

“While it’s impossible to include every venue, band, and promoter, we have started shining a light on those who played in the shadows.”

Bard of Dundee

The Bard of Dundee, Michael Marra, will be one of the inductees.

Marra rose from humble beginnings in Lochee to become a national music hero.

He had carved a hugely successful career in the arts, touring the world with his music, inspired by his home city.

Marra rooted his songwriting in Scottish life. He worked as a support musician for performers like Van Morrison and The Proclaimers.

The singer-songwriter, also a playwright and actor, died in October 2012 after suffering from throat cancer.

Joe McKay, born in Whorterbank, Lochee, made his name in the Dundee Music scene with his love of American folk and country music.

He also excelled at singing Irish and Scottish folk music. There were not many genres Joe’s distinct vocal style could not inhabit, from jazz to the Jimmy Webb songbook.

Queen of Swing, Yvonne Robb, will also be recognised in the project.

Born in Stobswell, Dundee, Robb taught herself to sing and play piano, with help from her mother who performed in the local church choir.

She is renowned as one of the greatest performers to come from Dundee. Robb performed at the London Palladium on the same bill as Shirley Bassey, Ronnie Hilton and Frankie Vaughan.