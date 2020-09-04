Indoor visiting in care homes to be reintroduced in Tayside from Saturday

Indoor care home visits are being reintroduced across Tayside from Saturday.

Care homes can welcome indoor visitors from tomorrow after the lifting of the restriction was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak at the 2 Sisters food processing plant in Coupar Angus.

Care facilities must have their reopening plans and risk assessments reviewed and signed off by NHS Tayside’s Health Protection Team.

Associate Director of Public Health, Dr Daniel Chandler, said: “We have been able to make this decision thanks to the exceptional efforts of our contact tracing colleagues both locally and nationally.

“We have been able to map and investigate all new cases of Covid-19 across Tayside which gives us the confidence to reintroduce indoor visiting at care homes.

“We know this will be a great comfort to many people of Tayside, who can now visit their loved ones indoors.

“We will keep the situation under close review and will continue to work alongside care homes, the three Health and Social Care Partnerships and the Care Home Clinical Care Professional Oversight Team.”

Families are advised to contact individual care homes for visiting arrangements.