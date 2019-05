Northern Irish indie icons The Divine Comedy are to launch their new album in the Carse of Gowrie next month.

The band are releasing their new album with four intimate gigs across the UK, including one at Inchyra Arts Club on June 10.

The show will consist of a 45-minute acoustic performance which starts at 8pm.

The album, Office Politics, will come with every ticket sold for the Glencarse venue’s concert.

Tickets are available online for the all-standing concert.