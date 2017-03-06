When Roisin and Derek Johnston learned they had a baby on the way, like any soon-to-be parents, they were over the moon.

But when doctors took them into a side-room during a routine scan, they knew something was wrong.

The couple was told that part of the space where their developing baby’s brain should be was in fact fluid.

But now, their son Indiana Johnston — now two — is doing well, despite his difficulties.

Indiana developed hydrocephalus, a condition which causes a range of cognitive, behavioural and social issues, whilst he was in the womb.

The condition results from the brain being unable to drain fluid down the spinal cord, causing pressure inside the skull.

Roisin, 35, and Derek, 36, from Douglas, told the Tele about their ongoing journey to give Indiana — who is named after film hero Indiana Jones — a happy and healthy life.

Roisin said: “The first scan we had was normal. Then at 20 weeks we went expecting to find out if we were having a boy or a girl.

“We were put into a small room to the side — that’s when we knew something had changed.”

Dad Derek, who left his pub business shortly after Indiana was born to take on the “full-time job” of looking after his wife and son, said: “The staff came in and explained that there was a space where there should have been brain that was filled with fluid. He has half a brain, in layman’s terms.

“At this point, we were given paraphernalia and stuff on abortion, which we found very disturbing.

“It was quite brutal — just, ‘here’s a pamphlet if you want to get rid’.”

However, the couple, who have been married since August 2015, took the decision to give Indiana a chance at life and he was born at 36 weeks.

Since then his development has been slower than other children’s.

He cannot speak, is unable to walk and displays what his parents believe are mild signs of autism.

In addition, he has epilepsy — common with many brain injuries — for which he is given medication daily.

But his parents are determined to give him the best possible chance in life.

Derek said: “We’re just taking things year by year at the moment but we’re very well clued up. The doctors weren’t very forthcoming but I think they don’t want to scare people.

“But Indiana is quite happy in his own wee world and takes everything in his stride.”

At five weeks old, Indiana underwent surgery to relieve the pressure on his brain, which had caused his head to swell in size. During the operation, he had a “shunt” installed — a small microchipped valve which can detect when there is an abnormal amount of fluid around his brain and force it out.

Derek said: “He came out on infant paracetamol — can you imagine an adult coming out of brain surgery on only paracetamol?

“He just had a wee plaster on the back of his head. He was up and about in a couple of days.”

The youngster receives support from the Armitstead Centre at Kings Cross Hospital and the family has also received support from the charity Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland since he was born.

Roisin said: “He’s come on so much since he started going there and the charity has helped us in more ways than we can count. Our other kids, Lucy and Michael, have been so understanding.”

Derek added: “Looking back at the situation we realise how crazy it has been. Now we’re just looking to the future.”