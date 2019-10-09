Dundee, Arbroath and Perth Thomas Cook stores among those bought over by Hays Travel

The Dundee Thomas Cook branch is to be saved after independent travel agent Hays Travel said it will buy 555 stores from Thomas Cook after the holiday company collapsed late last month.

Hays has already recruited 421 former Thomas Cook staff and has offered employment to more of the airline’s personnel.

Hay has confirmed shops in Dundee, Arbroath and Perth are among those which have been bought over.

All passengers who were stuck abroad have been returned to the UK.

The deal will boost the high street presence of Hays, the UK’s largest independent travel group.

“This represents an important step in the liquidation process, as we seek to realise the company’s assets,” said David Chapman, the official receiver of Thomas Cook.

John and Irene Hays, managing director and group chair of Hays Travel, said: “Thomas Cook was a much-loved brand employing talented people. We look forward to working with many of them.”

Thomas Cook had shops in Scotland at the following locations:

Aberdeen

Airdrie

Alexandria

Alloa

Annan

Arbroath

Ayr

Clydebank

Coatbridge

Cumnock

Dumfries

Dundee

Dunfermline

Dunoon

Edinburgh

Elgin

Falkirk

Galashiels

Girvan

Glasgow

Glenrothes

Grampian

Greenock

Hamilton

Helensburgh

Inverness

Irvine

Johnstone

Kilmarnock

Kirkcaldy

Lanark

Largs

Livingston

Motherwell

Paisley

Perth