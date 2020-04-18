Independent shops across Dundee see rise in demand due to coronavirus lockdown

With lockdown restrictions causing long queues, and online deliveries hard to find at major supermarkets, many people across Tayside are looking for local alternatives.

The changes have led to a rise in demand for food from independent retailers across the region, something Dundee-based Zippy D, which has delivered food to homes across the city for almost a year, confirmed.

“Our orders have doubled since lockdown started,” said owner Neil Henderson.

“We’ve had to bring on new drivers.

“This whole thing has obviously been so unexpected.”

The company connects customers to convenience stores across the city – an essential service for people choosing to stay indoors to protect themselves from coronavirus.

“It’s all about how people feel comfortable,” said Neil.

“The lockdown rules say that people can go to the shops to get essentials if they need to, and if people want to get out of the house that makes sense.”

Neil said he understood why others chose not to take that chance.

“I’m doing the same, I told my parents not to leave the house.

“There’s obviously people who are fearing for their lives really,” Neil added.

“It’s hard to talk about because it’s so unknown.”

The firm tells drivers to self-isolate if they develop symptoms of Covid-19.

“We’re taking all the precautions we can to keep people safe,” said Neil.

“All our drivers are being supplied with gloves and a 200ml bottle of hand sanitiser from a manufacturer in Aberdeen.”

“We’re covering all the guidelines, and we’re constantly telling the drivers to stick to social distancing measures.”

Neil said the firm had had lots of positive feedback and he was glad to be able to help.

“People have told us that we’re lifesavers,” he commented.

“If we’re allowed to, and the lockdown rules aren’t changed, then we plan to keep going.”

Across Tayside a number of independent firms are offering home deliveries, including Les Turriff which sells boxes of fruit, veg, pasta, milk and eggs.

Dundee greengrocers Clementine’s, The Little Green Larder and Frasers will also make up boxes of fruit and veg.

Scott Brothers’s butchers has also gained more custom as people look for ways to avoid the stress of the supermarket..

Manager Craig White, who has been with the company for 33 years, explained the firm was taking orders over the phone and the shop in Strathmartine was “delivering all over”.

He said: “The first couple of weeks we definitely noticed a rise with everyone panic buying, and since then we’ve seen a lot of new customers.

“We’re hoping that this will make people realise how important local shops are.”

“I think that we’ll be open for the duration of lockdown if we can,” he added.

“We’re key workers and we’re going to stay open as long as we can to make sure that people have food.

“There’s not much that we’ve been running out of.”