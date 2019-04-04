Independent expert to review Tayside breast cancer deaths after lower treatment doses revealed

An independent expert is to review fatal breast cancer cases in Tayside after the health board admitted patients were given lower doses of treatment than those in the rest of Scotland.

Bereaved families who have lost loved ones treated for the disease and cancer survivors treated after December 2016 have slammed NHS Tayside for its handling of the issue.

The board revealed on Monday patients treated since December 2016 may have been given a lower dose of chemotherapy than the recommended levels in the rest of the country in order to reduce side-effects.

Now, an independent inquiry will be carried out to determine whether the lower dose had a direct impact on patient health.

The family of Dundee cancer victim Laura Gray only found out about the issue in Monday’s Tele.

The mum-of-two died aged 28, after battling with the disease for two years.

Her sister Robyn said her family will now always wonder whether their beloved Laura received the best care.

She said: “If Laura had received a higher dose of chemo, would she have been with us and her children longer?

“The NHS statement was a shock and unexpected. Unfortunately NHS Tayside did not provide any information or advice to the families of the deceased who were treated in that time period.

“We want to know if this contributed to her death.

“I know without doubt if Laura had been given the chance of a greater dose she would have taken it. She would have done anything to be with her girls for longer.”

Breast cancer survivor Martine Sinclair, 53, from Perth, said she was disappointed at not being informed and initially feared it could impact on her recovery.

She said: “My experience with nurses and GPs in Tayside has been impressive.

“My disappointment really is if at any point NHS Tayside thought a lower dose was appropriate, then I should have still been informed.

“I’d rather have suffered a little bit more with the appropriate dose than have the effects lessened. Of course I might have received the proper dose, but I won’t know until I see the oncologist. It’s a worry and will be until I receive the letter, four days is a long time to wait to see if you received the right dosage.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “The report was from Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS). This national organisation was directed by the chief medical officer for Scotland to review the change in chemotherapy practice in NHS Tayside and produce a report.

“Unfortunately, NHS Tayside was not in control of the publication date (April 1) and the report was embargoed until it was placed into the public domain by HIS.

“We would have preferred to have contacted patients before the report was published.

“As soon as the report was made public, NHS Tayside sent patient letters to those affected, shared information about the special phone line which has been set up and signposted people to online information.

“We also shared general information about the situation with the media as they were already publishing reports based on the HIS document.

“We understand this is distressing for patients and their families and we are very sorry for this. We have commissioned an independent expert who is reviewing the cases of the deceased patients treated with chemotherapy during the affected time period.

“We will be in touch with the families to share the findings of these reviews.”

x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​x​

PAGE 14