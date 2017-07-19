Perth Festival of Yarn is to take place on Sunday September 10.

The event, from 11am-5pm, will bring together boutique independent businesses, sheep farmers and those who practise the fibre arts to celebrate the best in textile artistry through a marketplace, classes and lectures.

Festival director Eva Christie and her team have been building on the success of the inaugural event in October and are on the move to the Dewars Centre in Glover Street, where more than 60 independent businesses will be showcasing their wares.

A keynote lecture will be delivered by Fife-based knitwear designer Di Gilpin, who has worked with leading names in the design world, including Nike, Mark Fast (for Kanye West) and Margaret Howell. Classes will take place at a number of locations, led by tutors such as Nathan Taylor, also known as the Sockmatician.

Eva said: “As Scotland’s contemporary yarn and fibre festival, we’re passionate about bringing together independent dyers, farmers, small-holders, knitters, spinners, felters and weavers to help facilitate the best of textile artistry and sustainability.

“What’s unique about Perth Festival of Yarn is the number of small businesses that trade through online stores but who get together here. It’s great to have so many in one place and to meet makers.”