Independence rally in Dundee is postponed amid Covid-19 concerns

A controversial pro-independence march due to take place in Dundee this weekend has been called off.

The All Under One Banner “static” rally had attracted criticism from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Dundee City Council’s SNP leader John Alexander, who said mass gatherings during a pandemic were “ridiculous”.

Announcing the postponement of Saturday’s event, the organisers said: “Throughout its activities, All Under One Banner has always put the safety and wellbeing of the people of Scotland at the centre of everything which the group organises.

“It is apparent from the advice and guidance that there is an increased risk of transmission of coronavirus at the moment, and it is likely that the legal position will change in the next few days, particularly regarding Dundee City, where there is reported to be a hot-spot of infection.

“As a result, All Under One Banner has resolved to postpone the static rally which was planned for Dundee on Saturday, 31 October 2020.

“Postponing this event is a considerable disappointment to everyone who was going to take part, especially in Scotland’s ‘Yes City’.

“However in the current circumstances it is not appropriate for the event to go ahead.

“All Under One Banner will organise a replacement event in Dundee for all those who support independence for Scotland as soon as it is appropriate. We are not going away.”

Earlier this week the group claimed the event was “an outdoor activity – not a mass gathering, nor a social gathering”.

However, the Tele revealed no permission had been granted by Dundee City Council for the event.

Mr Alexander said: “It won’t come as a surprise that I’m a huge independence supporter, but this isn’t about the issue of independence.

“The rules are very clear that there shouldn’t be any large or mass gatherings, of any particular sort, and that has to be the position – very categorical, very clear, that this should not take place, under any circumstances whatsoever.

“It’s ridiculous to think, from an organiser point of view, that you can go ahead with this type of event when the central area of Scotland is in a more significant lockdown, and the rest of Scotland is facing all of these challenging rules and regulations.”