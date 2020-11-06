Independence: Alister Jack says it could be 25 or 40 years before second referendum

Alister Jack has dismissed SNP plans to hold a second independence poll in the event of victory at next year’s Scottish parliament elections, saying nationalists will have to wait 25 to 40 years for another referendum.

The Scottish Secretary said Westminster would not be transferring referendum powers to Holyrood a “generation hasn’t passed” since the last independence vote.

The comment echoes previous rebuttals from Boris Johnson, who said in a letter to Nicola Sturgeon earlier this year “you and your predecessor made a personal promise that the 2014 independence referendum was a ‘once in a generation’ vote. The people of Scotland voted decisively on that promise to keep our United Kingdom together.”

He has echoed this line whenever questioned about the matter, but the SNP insists times have changed and the party has an “unarguable” mandate for a new referendum.

The row came on the back of a twelfth poll showing there is now majority support among Scots for breaking away from the UK.

NEW @Survation Poll – Scottish Independence Referendum “Should Scotland be an independent country?” Yes 54% (+1)

No 46% (-1) 1,071 respondents, residents of Scotland, aged 16+, fieldwork 28 Oct – 4 Nov 2020. Changes w/ 2-7 Sep 2020https://t.co/v5RC9ljbsD pic.twitter.com/7pKhuRL4zf — Survation. (@Survation) November 5, 2020

Mr Jack, speaking to the BBC, said: “It’s very clear that it’s a no because a generation hasn’t passed.

“We’ve had two referenda in the last six years and they’ve been quite divisive to our society, they create a lot of uncertainty for business.

“What we need to do now is to focus on rebuilding our economy and giving business certainty, that creates more jobs that improves people’s livelihoods.”

Asked how long a generation was, Mr Jack said: “Is it 25 years or is it 40 years you tell me, but it’s certainly not six years, nor ten.”

“It’s no for a generation” Scottish secretary, Alister Jack @ScotSecofState appears to harden UK Govt opposition to #indyref2 SNP counting on that crumbling if they win big in Holyrood election due 6 months today pic.twitter.com/YFnZJLvPiL — Glenn Campbell (@GlennBBC) November 6, 2020

Mr Jack argues that UK investment in road and rail infrastructure, city deals and Covid recovery in Scotland will help to win people over.

The comments will give further weight to the arguments of some nationalists who say there should be a “plan B” route to independence.

Under one alternative plan, next year’s Holyrood elections would become “an effective referendum on independence” – with an SNP win giving the Scottish Government the “mandate” for separation.