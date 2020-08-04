Tuesday, August 4th 2020 Show Links
Trial fixed and accused bailed after alleged indecent exposure on Dundee street

by Ciaran Shanks
August 4, 2020, 9:18 am Updated: August 4, 2020, 9:21 am
Dundee Sheriff Court.

A man has been accused of exposing himself.

Lewis Findlay, 22, of Glencove Terrace, allegedly committed an act of public indecency by removing his jeans and exposing his genitals and buttocks on Kingsway East and Clepington Road on Sunday.

After Findlay pleaded not guilty, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a trial for January and released him on bail.