Fintry Community Centre footage offers past and present residents a step back in time

Incredible footage of times gone by in Fintry has been revealed – detailing memorable Northern Soul nights and trips abroad for the members at the area’s community centre.

Nowadays it is almost hard to believe an era before smart phones but incredible footage of youngsters and adults from the Fintry Community Centre (FCC) has been allowing residents, past and present, to take a step back in time.

Cine footage recorded from the camera of FCC stalwarts John and Nan Middleton has captured Northern Soul Nights in the area and a memorable trip to the Federal Republic of Germany – which all took place in the 1960s and 70s.

Sadly, John and Nan have since died but the memories of that time at the community centre and trips abroad live on, with the video footage allowing others to remember their youth.

Danny Feeney, 61, who grew up in the city scheme, said the cine footage came into his possession in the late 80s and early 90s while John was still alive.

Danny said: “The tapes were converted onto VHS and then onto DVD.

“I’ve uploaded the film online with some of the music from that time.

“I wasn’t on the trip to West Germany myself but the footage contains them going via bus before competing in a few football matches against West Germany Community Centres.”

Footage shows a Fintry team – including former Dundee and Rangers player Cammy Fraser – playing in red as they take on some community groups from across West Germany.

Danny said: “Speaking to others who went on the trip I’m sure the Fintry Community team got a few victories under their belt.

“I think I was too young to go on the trip at the time, the community centre opened its doors in 1964 and I think I joined when I was 11 in 1968.

“When people have seen these videos its brought back so many great memories for those in the footage and others.

“Unfortunately not everyone is still with us but its been great for other family members to see the footage.”

Danny said the community centre had played a major part in bringing the entire area together.

He highlighted particularly the work of John as well as fellow volunteer Charlie Morgan in helping to run Northern Soul Nights and trips abroad.

Danny added: “There weren’t a lot of these cameras about at that time.

“There is great footage we’ve uploaded from a Northern Soul Night. We used to travel down to Wigan and people travelled from there for our nights as well.

“It was John as well as some other helpers who did the lighting for the video footage – it was a two man job back then.”

An event was due to be held to let people in the community see the footage, Danny revealed, but it never came to fruition.

He said: “The event was to be held at the Finmill Centre but for whatever reason it didn’t happen.

“I left Fintry over 20 years ago but I have so many fond memories of growing up there.”