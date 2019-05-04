Increase in hate crime against transgender people in Dundee

Seven incidents of hate crime against transgender people occurred in Dundee last year and were reported to police.

Figures released to the Tele under the Freedom of Information Act show there was one sexual offence against a transgender victim reported to police in 2018.

And there were five reported incidents of threatening or abusive behaviour towards transgender victims, which includes verbal abuse, shouting and aggressive behaviour.

There was also one other offence reported, recorded by police as a miscellaneous offence, which includes hoax calls.

The recent Dundee figures reveal a stark jump from the previous year of 2017 when no incidents were reported to police.

In fact, no incidents were recorded in any of the previous years, except two offences in 2014 when records for transphobic hate crime began.

Alex Muir, a 23-year-old transgender man, said that while he was transitioning he was “shouted out” of public toilets because people thought he was in the wrong one.

Alex, from Dundee’s West End, said: “Trans people are not ill – we are going though something that people don’t understand and society makes us pay for it.

“Most trans people think they have to accept there will be abuse along the way but there is a gradual rise in confidence that they shouldn’t have to put up with it.

“Hate crime towards transgender women is particularly high. For many it’s so bad that they commit suicide.”

James Morton, of Scottish Transgender Alliance, said: “It’s very daunting for trans people to report hate crimes – most of them go unreported, so it’s hard to know if there is really a rise in incidents or a rise in confidence that it’s safe to report these crimes to police.

“Probably there is an increase, as there has been a rise in negativity towards trans people.

“There has been a lot of debate about trans rights recently, which doesn’t always concentrate on the facts, so there’s been a lot of stereotypes created which might have influenced people’s attitudes.

“But the police have also done a lot of work encouraging people to report hate crimes, so it could be down to that rather than more incidents actually happening.”

The figures come shortly after Dundee’s first Trans Pride event was held in March and ahead of the second Dundee Pride event in September.