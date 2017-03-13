Seizures of heroin in jails in Tayside have soared in the past year, the Tele can reveal.

An investigation using Freedom of Information legislation shows the amount of the Class A drug taken from inmates at HMP Castle Huntly and HMP Perth increased from just 3.6g in 2013/14 to 302.9g so far in 2016/17 — a rise of 8,313%.

A total of 299.9g of the drug was seized from Perth Prison and 3g in Castle Huntly.

It means roughly £30,900 of the dangerous drug has been smuggled into Tayside’s two prisons in the last 12 months.

Other substances seized from HMP Perth and HMP Castle Huntly are cocaine, cannabis, amphetamine and miscellaneous tablets.

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Liam Kerr said today: “It’s extremely worrying an increasing number of drugs appears to be getting into these prisons.

“People are understandably perturbed at such items easily getting into somewhere that’s meant to be a secure environment.

“Any chance inmates have of being rehabilitated will be hampered by illegal substances circulating in this way.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Prison Service said the increase was not surprising, given their “significant” investment in boosting detection methods.

The spokeswoman added: “A comprehensive range of robust security measures are in place to prevent the introduction of contraband into our prisons.

“Anyone found in possession of contraband is reported to the appropriate authorities.

“Given the significant investment we have made in the development of new technology and staff training to detect, deter and reduce the availability and supply of illegal drugs, along with targeted operations on drug recoveries, the increase is not unexpected.”

Since April 2013, 425.7g of heroin, 12g of cocaine, 326.6g of cannabis, 39g of amphetamine and 6,319.5 tablets have been seized from prisoners.

A number of weapons have also been confiscated in the same time period.