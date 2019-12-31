Praise as more inclusive swim classes for children with disabilities held in Dundee

Greater numbers of children with disabilities in Dundee are being supported to learn to swim amongst their peers.

Scottish Swimming has found 87% of children with disabilities who attend Leisure and Culture Dundee’s (LACD) Learn to Swim programme are taught in mainstream classes – boosting their confidence and social skills.

The research comes on the back of a new pro-inclusivity campaign called #SeeMyAbility.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Lesley Hendry, aquatic development manager at LACD, said: “We are delighted to be part of the #SeeMyAbility campaign, we hope to increase the numbers of children and adults with disabilities participating in our Learn to Swim programme.”

Efforts to include children with disabilities have been praised by World Para Swimming champion Toni Shaw.

She said: “I’m really proud to be an ambassador for the Learn to Swim Framework and really pleased that children with a disability are taught in inclusive learn to swim environments.

“It’s great to develop as a swimmer and be seen beyond my disability.”