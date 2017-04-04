Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly tried to intimidate a woman using a cash machine into handing over money.

The incident unfolded on Dundee’s Perth Road as the woman was taking money out of the ATM.

As she was doing so, the man is said to have stood over her and asked for cash.

It is believed the woman told him to go away before filing a complaint to police.

Officers were sent to the scene following the incident but were unable to trace the individual.

It comes just weeks after calls were made by West End Community Council for the police to “take greater action” after receiving several similar complaints from residents.

They said beggars were sitting too close to ATMs in the area and it was causing a growing number of people to fear for their privacy while withdrawing money.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the force is still trying to trace the man involved.

She said: “Police Scotland received a complaint regarding the actions of an individual at an ATM in Perth Road on Wednesday.

“Police attended but the person responsible had left and inquiries are ongoing to identify the individual involved.

“No one should feel intimidated when using cash machines. If you are at all concerned and are approached by any person asking for money, please contact us on 101.”

Peter Menzies, chairman of West End Community Council, said: “The worst of it is we have spoken to shopkeepers who are telling us that elderly people are going into their shops and only spending a few pounds but they’re having to use their card because they are too afraid to use the cash machine.

“Edinburgh has tried to ban beggars from the city centre, so has Aberdeen, and both have failed, but all we are trying to say is give us some space. We’re not asking for 100 metres or even 10 — just give us two metres of space.

“We need the council or the Scottish Government to step up. The police have their hands tied.”