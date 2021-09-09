Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Inch Cape project looking to engage Forth and Tayside businesses

By Maria Gran
September 9, 2021, 7:41 am
Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm will be located about 10 miles from the coast of Arbroath.
The £2 billion Inch Cape offshore wind farm wants to engage businesses in Tayside and Fife as it plans another attempt to secure a government subsidy.

Situated 10 miles from Arbroath, the wind farm has planning permission for 72 turbines capable of producing electricity for over 1.1 million homes.

Red Rock Power and ESB Energy’s project would create 450 jobs in its construction phase.

Inch Cape was unsuccessful in the Government’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction round in 2019 – which agrees the wholesale price paid.

It is now looking to engage the local supply chain ahead of the fourth CfD round opening later this year.

Opportunities for local businesses

Inch Cape have organised an online event where Tayside and Fife businesses can find out about opportunities offered by the wind farm.

The event is a chance for local businesses to understand how they can engage with the project.

Project director at Inch Cape Adam Ezzamel said Inch Cape wants to contract directly with specialist suppliers of all sizes.

Inch Cape project director Adam Ezzamel.

The project is looking for suppliers that can introduce new technologies and innovative ways of working with a focus on lowering the cost of energy on the project and reducing construction time, cost and carbon footprint.

Mr Ezzamel said: “Offshore wind presents a significant opportunity for businesses of all sizes in Scotland, but it is hard for many medium and smaller enterprises to understand how to engage and tender for work.

“In common with all major infrastructure projects, a high proportion of contracts will be awarded to large ‘tier one’ suppliers.

“However, each of these suppliers will in turn be reliant on multiple specialist subcontractors, and this is where local businesses can play to their strengths.”

The event is run by Inch Cape, Xodus Group and Scottish Enterprise in association with the Forth & Tay Offshore Cluster.

The event will take place from 10-11am on Thursday 16th September.