Inch Cape project looking to engage Forth and Tayside businesses

The £2 billion Inch Cape offshore wind farm wants to engage businesses in Tayside and Fife as it plans another attempt to secure a government subsidy.

Situated 10 miles from Arbroath, the wind farm has planning permission for 72 turbines capable of producing electricity for over 1.1 million homes.

Red Rock Power and ESB Energy’s project would create 450 jobs in its construction phase.

Inch Cape was unsuccessful in the Government’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction round in 2019 – which agrees the wholesale price paid.

It is now looking to engage the local supply chain ahead of the fourth CfD round opening later this year.

Opportunities for local businesses

Inch Cape have organised an online event where Tayside and Fife businesses can find out about opportunities offered by the wind farm.

The event is a chance for local businesses to understand how they can engage with the project.

Project director at Inch Cape Adam Ezzamel said Inch Cape wants to contract directly with specialist suppliers of all sizes.

The project is looking for suppliers that can introduce new technologies and innovative ways of working with a focus on lowering the cost of energy on the project and reducing construction time, cost and carbon footprint.

Mr Ezzamel said: “Offshore wind presents a significant opportunity for businesses of all sizes in Scotland, but it is hard for many medium and smaller enterprises to understand how to engage and tender for work.

“In common with all major infrastructure projects, a high proportion of contracts will be awarded to large ‘tier one’ suppliers.

“However, each of these suppliers will in turn be reliant on multiple specialist subcontractors, and this is where local businesses can play to their strengths.”

The event is run by Inch Cape, Xodus Group and Scottish Enterprise in association with the Forth & Tay Offshore Cluster.

The event will take place from 10-11am on Thursday 16th September.