Inaugural Perthshire music festival Party at the Park cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

An upcoming music festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Party at the Park was due to be held for the very first time on the South Inch in Perth on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28 with headline acts including The Charlatans and Hot Dub Time Machine.

A smaller “Twa Tams” stage was also set to feature local and up-and-coming bands who had won a battle of the bands competition.

Since the pandemic broke out the festival organisers, who also run Party at the Palace in Linlithgow, had been trying to find a rescheduled date later this year.

However, their efforts failed and the festival has now been postponed until summer 2021.

In a statement, the organisers said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we have to confirm that Party at the Park 2020 will be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Up until the past few days we were still hopeful that we would be able to find an alternative date later in the year, however, with the continued uncertainty around restrictions on gatherings and events, we felt this was the only option left.

“Our priority has always been ensuring that Party at the Park is a safe, family-friendly event and sadly this can’t be guaranteed under the current restrictions.

“We were so encouraged by the response by all those who purchased tickets, all the bands and artists as well as the local authority and we were sure that we were going to deliver a fantastic event.”

Those who had purchased tickets will now automatically have them transferred to Party at the Park 2021, however refunds can be requested up until 5pm on Friday, April 30.