IN THE TELE: Dundee gangster George Kerr lifts the lid on his explosive life

One of Dundee’s most notorious sons is about to lift the lid on his explosive life.

In next week’s Tele, underworld figure George Kerr will be giving a blow-by-blow account in a gritty five-part series.

The 59-year-old’s life has been marred by crime and tragedy – but also touched by sporting brilliance.

As he reviews the events which have shaped his life, Kerr admits his is not a road he would wish others to follow.

Within the series we will look at how he nearly lost his life in a 1989 pub shooting.

In the early noughties the Mid Craigie man formed a relationship with gangland kingpin, Paul Ferris – something he will candidly address.

Kerr will admit in the series his sporting exploits as a pro boxer have perhaps been overshadowed by his life of crime.

In the last decade Kerr hit the headlines for his involvement in the James Getty murder on Mains Road in 2012.

The gangland figure became embroiled in the investigation – along with his boa constrictor snake George.

Kerr will analyse his involvement in the case as he speaks about Getty’s murderer Jamie Cumming.

Kerr said: “I realise people will have their perceptions of the way I’ve lived my life.

“It is the only life I’ve known and it has been explosive. It has been one of ups and downs, from being a pro boxer to my life of crime.”

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “George Kerr has an amazing tale to tell, though of course nobody would condone any of the criminality he has been involved in.

“He has inflicted suffering on others and endured misery because of his own actions.

“At times his family has paid a heavy price – something he openly admits.

“If the telling of his story and the lessons he has learned from it prevents one person from going down the same road he has, it will be worth it.”