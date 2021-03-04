News IN PICTURES: World Book Day 2021 by Louise Gowans March 4, 2021, 5:12 pm © Mhairi Edwards We asked you to send us pictures of your kids dressed up to celebrate World Book Day 2021 and the response was brilliant. Check out the happy faces below. Charlotte Keenan, 5, dressed up as a cat for world book day. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media Hunter Weatherup, 3, from Fife dressed as his favourite book (and cartoon and movie) character Cat in the Hat Charlie Andrew, 7, from Kirkcaldy North Primary School dressed as an Oompa Loompa Gregor, 5, Stick Man and Braelyn 9, the Grand Witch from The Witches, both from Montrose Sophie Pullar, 5, dressed as the dog from the story book Oi Dog, from Montrose Lara Kidd, 9, from Dundee dressed up as Horrid Henry Poppy Findlay, 3, from Broughty Ferry as Mary Poppins Flora, 2, is Goldilocks with her 3 bears Carter, 2, dressed as the hungry caterpillar Gareth Mitchell, 9, from Blairgowrie dressed as Harry Potter Lilah, 3, ready to celebrate Ringo Cussick, 5, made a potato model of Mr Funny for his World Book Day competition at school in Dundee Evie, 4, dressed up for World Book Day Kara, 6, from Dundee dressed as Verruca Salts from Charlie & the Chocolate Factory Mirren, 5, and Eddie Eccles, 6, from the Stobswell area of Dundee in action as Batman and Batwoman Eliza Leina, 3, from Maryfield, Dundee dressed as Poppy from Trolls Carrah, 9, as the Mad Hatter Oliver Jones, 4, dressing up in Monifieth Elliot, 6, and Miriam Sinclair, 3, from Monifieth. Dressed as Greg Heffley from Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Tinker Bell from Peter Pan Isla Gowans, 5, from Broughty Ferry Bobby Gray, 4, Hayshead Nursery, Arbroath Two-year-old Mara dressed as Elsa from Frozen Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe