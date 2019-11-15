IN PICTURES: Thousands flock to Broughty Ferry’s Christmas Lights switch-on

Thousands of young families got into the carnival spirit as Broughty Ferry kicked off the festive season with a dazzling Christmas Lights switch-on.

Crowds flocked to see Father Christmas and Lord Provost Ian Borthwick flick the switch after performances by Spice Girls tribute act Spice World, the Thomson Leng Musical Society and Eastern School Choir.

Meanwhile, youngsters took advantage of the fairground attractions that lined Brook Street, Fort Street and Gray Street, as well as getting a first look at the annual Christmas display by Gillies’ department store.

The fun continues tonight with the Dundee city centre lights switch on.