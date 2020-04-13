In pictures: The Tele Easter bunny makes chocolate deliveries across Dundee

The Evening Telegraph’s Easter Bunny was out in Dundee yesterday to put a smile on the faces of children staying home on Easter Sunday.

Last week, the Tele invited youngsters to colour in a picture of the Easter Bunny and put it in their windows, with the chance of a special doorstep visit from the long-eared chocolate courier.

In total, our bunny dropped off more than 50 chocolate treats to youngsters who had displayed their colourful pics.

Lewis Taylor Bennett, the father of five-year-old Hope Taylor Bennett and Faith Taylor Bennett, 9, said: “The Easter Bunny, Batman and Baby Shark came round and dropped off Easter eggs for all the kids on the street – amazing.

“Both my girls rushed to the window in glee at seeing something like that, they didn’t even realise they had eggs for them until one came over and dropped them on our stairs!”

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © DC Thomson © Supplied

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “Obviously the coronavirus has made it harder for all of us to celebrate Easter in the ways we usually would, so the Tele wanted to bring a little bit of Easter to our readers’ doors instead.

“It’s our way of saying thanks and Happy Easter to you all.”