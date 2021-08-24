Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
News / UK and world

In pictures: the news today

By Claire Clifton Coles
August 24, 2021, 3:46 pm
The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan. The paralympic Games take place from the 24 August to the fifth of September. Shutterstock
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Dance group performs during the festivities on the 30th anniversary of Independence of Ukraine in the Constitution Square, Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock
Afghan refugees and asylum seekers hold protest in front of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Jakarta, Indonesia. They urged UNHCR to resolve the prolonged resettlement process in Indonesia amid the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. Donal Husni/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Extinction Rebellion protesters block Whitehall<br />Extinction Rebellion protest, London. James Veysey/Shutterstock
Palestinian children hold flags and release balloons during a protest calling to end the Gaza siege at the Palestinian side of the Erez crossing border with Israel, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.<br />Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Fabio, a Chow Chow dog fondly dubbed “Puppy Officer 1” in mock police uniform, walkd with a member of the Philippine National Police on patrol in Manila, the Philippines. Six-month-old Fabio is owned by policewoman Mary Ann Hernandez, who allows her dog to stay near the COVID-19 checkpoint to relieve the stress felt by residents and passersby during the pandemic.<br />Xinhua/Shutterstock
A Palestinian farmer collects guava fruits at the start of the annual harvest season, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Beluki, a Greater one-horned rhinoceros with keeper Phil Curzon during the annual weigh-in at Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable, Bedfordshire. As part of their regular check-ups, all creatures at the zoo will have their vital statistics recorded as a way of keeping track of their health and wellbeing. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
A Yuanzheng-1 (Expedition-1) upper stage aboard a Long March-2C carrier rocket, carrying two experimental satellites, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. China successfully sent two experimental satellites into planned orbit on Tuesday. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Arthur Needham, a rope access conservator from Vitruvius Building Conservartion, abseils down the East face of Salisbury Cathedral’s Tower to carry out vital repairs and surveying during their annual inspection. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

 