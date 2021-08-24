In pictures: the news today

They call it the River of Death: The world’s first forensic jeweller on helping identify migrants killed at notorious crossing An academic and designer pioneering the use of jewellery as an identification tool is helping trace the families of migrants killed as they tried to reach Europe.

Nicola Sturgeon outlines details of Scottish Covid inquiry to begin later this year The Scottish government has confirmed there will be a public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic in Scotland by the end of the year.