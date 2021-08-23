In pictures: the news today

Teenage songwriter from Lanarkshire gets soundtrack break after grandfather meets The Last Bus director The songs were written in her bedroom but, thanks to her grandad’s chance encounter with a movie-maker, Caitlin Agnew’s tunes will soon be heard in cinemas across Britain.

Wasted: Experts warn £750m per year spent on prosecuting addicts should be spent on ending dependency Crime linked to Scotland’s drug problem costs £750 million a year to investigate and prosecute, we can reveal, as experts warn the money could – and must – be better spent on breaking the addiction driving the offending.