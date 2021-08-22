In pictures: the news today

Wasted: Experts warn £750m per year spent on prosecuting addicts should be spent on ending dependency Crime linked to Scotland’s drug problem costs £750 million a year to investigate and prosecute, we can reveal, as experts warn the money could – and must – be better spent on breaking the addiction driving the offending.

Escalating pressure on Scottish ministers to trigger swift and urgent Covid inquiry Ministers must urgently detail concrete plans for a Scotland-specific public inquiry into the official response to the pandemic or any lessons will be lost, a former head of the Scotland Office warned yesterday.

Despite first minister’s advice and extra millions, some councils fail to buy air monitors to test classrooms Government advice to introduce measures to secure good ventilation in classrooms and protect children have been ignored by some Scots councils, we can reveal.