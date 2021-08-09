Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
News / UK and world

In pictures: the news today

By Louis Delbarre
August 9, 2021, 6:21 pm Updated: August 9, 2021, 6:34 pm
Youth congress party workers shout slogans during a protest outside Twitter's office in New Delhi, India, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. The protest was against Twitter temporarily locking Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi's account after he tweeted a photograph of him meeting the family of a Dalit girl who was allegedly being raped before being killed. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Smoke billows from the Mt Etna volcano as seen from Milo, Sicily, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. Europe’s most active volcano remains active scattering ashes around a vastly populated area on its slopes. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)
Queen Elizabeth II during an inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates at Balmoral, as she takes up summer residence at the castle. Picture date: Monday August 9, 2021. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Cat Hepburn unveils a literary artwork featuring her poem titled, Kiss, as part of Glengoyne Whisky’s slow art project, created by conceptual artist Jonathon Keats using disappearing ink, at City Social in London. Issue date: Monday August 9, 2021. PA Photo. The special ink used by Keats will gradually fade when exposed to UV light and reveal different sections of the poem over the next 50 years. Tom Harrison/PAWire
Doves fly over the Statue of Peace during a ceremony at Nagasaki Peace Park in Nagasaki, southern Japan Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Monday marked its 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing. (Kyodo News via AP)
A man watches as wildfires approach Kochyli beach near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece. A new massive United Nations science report is scheduled for release Monday Aug. 9, 2021, reporting on the impact of global warming due to humans. (AP Photo/Thodoris Nikolaou)
People enjoying the weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset. Humans are unequivocally driving global warming – with impacts from heatwaves to rising seas and extreme rain already seen around the world, a new UN report warns. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Demonstrators outside Defra headquarters in central London during a protest march against the decision to put down Geronimo, the alpaca which has tested positive for tuberculosis. Picture date: Monday August 9, 2021. Hollie Adams/PA Wire