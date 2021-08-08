In pictures: the news today

Former Nato chief: Washing our hands of Afghanistan today will only risk our security tomorrow Western allies must not halt air support to the Afghan government or risk a resurgent Taliban sweeping back into power, Lord Robertson warned yesterday.

Clearly inappropriate: Critics warn ministers have conflict of interest over Prestwick airport’s wind farm objection The Scottish Government is embroiled in a conflict of interest as it rules on a controversial wind farm plan opposed by Prestwick Airport, which it owns, critics warn.