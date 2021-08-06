News / UK and world In pictures: the news today By Claire Clifton Coles August 6, 2021, 3:44 pm Great Britain's Laura Muir celebrates after winning the silver medal in the Women's 1500m Final at the Olympic Stadium on the fourteenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Friday August 6, 2021. Martin Rickett/PA Wire. Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Waves crash against the harbour wall in Folkestone, Kent, during strong winds. Picture date: Friday August 6, 2021. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Kashmiri men take part in Friday prayers inside Jamia Masjid, or Grand Mosque, that remained closed for nearly five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Srinagar, Indian Controlled Kashmir, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. AP Photo/ Dar Yasin A man prays for the victims in front of a cenotaph at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, 06 August 2021. On 06 August 2021, Japan marked the 76th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima. This year’s annual commemoration events were scaled down amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.<br />Japan marks 76th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bombing – 06 Aug 2021. JIJI PRESS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock People use boat for movements as the many villages are flooded in West Bengal, Amta, India – 06 Aug 2021. Sukhomoy Sen/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Great Britain’s Laura Muir celebrates after winning the silver medal in the Women’s 1500m Final at the Olympic Stadium on the fourteenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Friday August 6, 2021. Martin Rickett/PA Wire. Officer cadets at the Sovereign’s Parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, which marks the completion of 44 weeks of training for the officer cadets. Picture date: Friday August 6, 2021. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Inauguration of the Thermopoly of Regio V, the diner of ancient Pompeii, brought to light during the latest excavations in an area of the ancient city that has never been investigated before. The thermopoly of the Regio V stands out for the exceptional decoration of the painted counter, with the image of the Nereid astride a hippocampus and still life scenes, and of animals in particular, probably prepared and sold right in the room. The thermopoly will open to the public on August 12, 2021<br />Inauguration of the thermopoly of the Regio V, Pompei (Naples) Italy – 06 Aug 2021. Mchele Amoruso/AGF/Shutter A tourist has his picture taken in front of small altar with a figure of San Cayetano, the patron saint of labour and bread, set up in a street of Lavapies to celebrate the patron saint’s local festivities, in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Due to COVID-induced restrictions, this year the festivities will have a reduced capacity of people and it will be forbidden to sell food and homemade lemonade in the streets. AP Photo/Andrea Comas Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe