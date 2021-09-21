Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News / UK and world

In pictures: the news today

By Jamie Ross
September 21, 2021, 5:02 pm
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay are presented with a replica of the sword of Robert the Bruce during a visit to the redeveloped Aberdeen Art Gallery. Picture by PA.
Our picture editors bring you the best pictures from the news today.

‘The Fight That Unites’ logo is projected onto a cliff side at Lulworth Cove in Dorset for The Great Big Green Week by The Climate Coalition, which aims to celebrate the support for climate action, to protect nature and the environment, across the UK. Picture by PA.
Crucifixes of Jesus Christ lie in the back of a truck after being saved from the San Pio X church in El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly but relentlessly toward the sea after a volcano, seen in backround, erupted. Picture by AP.
A woman lays flowers on a table as a police officer stands guard outside the Perm State University following a campus shooting in Perm, Russia. A student opened fire at the university, leaving a number of people dead and injured, before being shot in a crossfire with police and detained. Beyond saying that he was a student, authorities offered no further information on his identity or a possible motive. Picture by AP.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station. His Liberal Party has secured victory in parliamentary elections but failed to get the majority he wanted in a vote that focused on the coronavirus pandemic but that many Canadians saw as unnecessary. Picture by AP.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left), accompanied by Amtrak CEO William J Flynn, prepares to board a train from Penn Station in New York to Washington DC where he will meet US President Biden later today. Picture by PA.
Kosovo police officers walk to replace their colleagues near the northern Kosovo border crossing of Jarinje. Tensions soared Monday when Kosovo special police with armoured vehicles were sent to the border to impose a rule on temporarily replacing Serb license plates from cars while they drive in Kosovo. Picture by AP.
Lava from a volcano engulfs a building near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. Giant rivers of lava are tumbling slowly but relentlessly toward the sea after a volcano, seen in background, erupted on a Spanish island off northwest Africa. The lava is destroying everything in its path but prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties after Sunday’s eruption. Picture by AP.
Visitors travel by pedalo along the Serpentine, Hyde Park, London. Picture by PA.