IN PICTURES: Tay Road Bridge comes alive with charity events

The Tay Road Bridge hosted two unusual events for different charities yesterday.

Sunday morning saw LGBT Youth Scotland create a huge rainbow flag across the bridge’s walkway. More than 130 volunteers took part, holding up various coloured cards to make up the flag.

The event was held to raise funds to support the work the charity does with LGBTQ+ youth in the local area.

Meanwhile, the Cystic Fibrosis Trust held a space hopper bounce across the bridge in the afternoon. Participants hopped their way across the 1.4-mile distance from Fife to Dundee to raise funds for the charity to allow it to continue to support those living with the respiratory condition.

Those who raised a minimum amount of cash before their trip across the bridge were allowed to keep their space hopper.