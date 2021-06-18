News In Pictures: Tartan Army arrives at Wembley By Wai-Ling Chung June 18, 2021, 5:34 pm Updated: June 18, 2021, 6:28 pm © Steve Brown / DCT Media The Tartan Army arrives at Wembley ahead of tonight’s Euro 2020 clash with old rivals England. Dunfermline Tartan Army Billy Anderson, Stewart Wood, Jennifer Doig, Steven Averill and Fiona Atkinson. Steve Brown / DCT Media David MacDougall from Inverness walks through the rain ahead of the big game. Steve Brown / DCT Media Kirkcaldy lads Ben Bellfield, Kieran Mitchell and Owen Henderson are feeling the heat in a torrential downpour ahead of tonight’s match. Steve Brown / DCT Media A wet Wembley prepares for the arrival of fans. Steve Brown / DCT Media Scotland fans on the hunt for food. Steve Brown / DCT Media Scotland fans from Falkirk. Steve Brown / DCT Media Ian Moor returns for his bagpipes. Steve Brown / DCT Media This Scottish fan was relieved that his phone had been found at the bar and handed in, otherwise his electronic ticket would have been lost. He said the ticket was worth more than the phone. Steve Brown / DCT Media Steve Burns from Dunfermline. Steve Brown / DCT Media Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe