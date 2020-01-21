IN PICTURES: Success for the weekend’s Big Dundee Wedding exhibition

Hundreds of couples flocked to Caird Hall for the weekend’s Big Dundee Wedding exhibition.
Stalls were staffed by a variety of wedding suppliers ready to give out free advice on how to plan the big day.
They ranged from how to stage a stag party to the traditional choosing a cake and photographer.
One of the most popular events from the weekend function was a catwalk of wedding wear to give couples an idea of what is on offer for both bride and groom in the latest collections.
There were also bands taking to the stage to showcase their musical talents in a bid to win deals from visitors.
Another couple of suppliers included firms representing dance floors and the photo booths which have proved smash hits at a variety of functions.
A spokeswoman for the organisers told how the exhibition was a success and added: “We had over 100 expert wedding suppliers exhibit their products and services.
“We’re sure it had just about everything under the one roof and there were goodie bags for online bookings.”