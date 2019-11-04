IN PICTURES: Strictly fun as Dundee dancers hit the floor for charity

Dundee dancers and prancers brought the house down in this year’s Strictly Come Prancing show at the Apex Hotel.

More than 600 guests roared on the 12 couples in another fabulous night with thousands of pounds rolling in for Help for Kids.

The fundraiser is now in its second year and there was even more glitz and glamour at the show with fans and friends raising the roof after a bumper meal staged in a cavernous marquee in the Waterfront hotel grounds.

Organiser Stacey Wallace, charity manager at Wave FM, said: “It has been another great night.

“There was a lot of hard work put into this event by a lot of people and the big reward is when the charity Help for Kids is boosted by the sponsorship and donations.

“I know a lot of dancers were very nervous about taking part and well done to them for persevering and giving up their time along with the instructors from Urban Moves.”

One very nervous dancer who strutted his stuff was Tele reporter Kenny MacDonald.

He said: “It’s been a great experience. My dance partner, Wati Calley, was a star and put up with a lot of my stumbling rehearsals at Grove Academy.

“We were victims of a different Strictly curse when her first partner withdrew, I got a calf injury and our instructor Iona Mcinally took unwell. We’d considered quitting but I’m glad we kept going.”