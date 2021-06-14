Judy Murray: Covid 1, Common Sense 0? Glasgow Euros fan zone is a massive own goal If I were lucky enough to be attending a wedding in Glasgow over the next few weeks, there would be a maximum of 49 other people there to toast the happy couple.

The tipping-point: Save The Children demands action as research exposes how Covid pushed poorest Scots over the brink Families on low incomes ­struggling to survive before lockdown have been tipped into crisis by the pandemic, according to landmark research by a leading charity.