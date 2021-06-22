Tuesday, June 22nd 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Scotland fans watch the Scotland v Croatia Euro2020 match

By Gemma Bibby
June 22, 2021, 10:18 pm
Scotland fans watch the Scotland V Croatia Euro2020 match in anticipation at the Cherrybank Inn, Perth. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Tension mounts. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Fans can hardly bear to watch! Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Scotland scores! Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Fans celebrate as Scotland scores in the first half. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Celebrations at the Cherrybank Inn, Perth,  after Scotland scores in the first half. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
1st half celebrations as Scotland scores.  Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Scotland fans at Glasgow Fan Zone, Glasgow. Picture by Wullie Marr
Scotland fans celebrate in The Foundry as Scotland go 1-1 against Croatia. Aberdeen.  Kenny Elrick
Fans react to Scotland going 2-1 down against Croatia at The Foundry. Aberdeen. Kenny Elrick
Is this it for Scotland? A fan at Aberdeen Foundry after the third goal to Croatia. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Fans watch on at Cherrybank Inn as hopes for a Scotland win fade. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Fans at full time as the match ends 3:1 to Croatia. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media