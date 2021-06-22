In Pictures: Scotland fans watch the Scotland v Croatia Euro2020 match

Beyond level 0: Nicola Sturgeon outlines when she hopes Scotland will move out of Covid restrictions Nicola Sturgeon has outlined future steps in lockdown easing, with hopes that Scotland will move out of major legal restrictions from August 9.

Judy Murray: It’s just not funny to be so politically correct about everything It’s one of the most popular sitcoms of all time but, according to actress Jennifer Saunders, Absolutely Fabulous probably wouldn’t make it to air today because “everything is sensitive”.

Labour: New law chief must win justice for Emma Caldwell The new head of Scotland’s prosecution service has been urged to deliver justice to the family of murder victim Emma Caldwell.