News In Pictures: Scotland fans watch the Scotland v Croatia Euro2020 match By Gemma Bibby June 22, 2021, 10:18 pm Scotland fans watch the Scotland V Croatia Euro2020 match in anticipation at the Cherrybank Inn, Perth. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Tension mounts. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Fans can hardly bear to watch! Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Scotland scores! Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Fans celebrate as Scotland scores in the first half. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Celebrations at the Cherrybank Inn, Perth, after Scotland scores in the first half. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media 1st half celebrations as Scotland scores. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Scotland fans at Glasgow Fan Zone, Glasgow. Picture by Wullie Marr Scotland fans celebrate in The Foundry as Scotland go 1-1 against Croatia. Aberdeen. Kenny Elrick Fans react to Scotland going 2-1 down against Croatia at The Foundry. Aberdeen. Kenny Elrick Is this it for Scotland? A fan at Aberdeen Foundry after the third goal to Croatia. Picture by Kenny Elrick. Fans watch on at Cherrybank Inn as hopes for a Scotland win fade. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Fans at full time as the match ends 3:1 to Croatia. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media