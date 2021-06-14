Sport In pictures: Scotland fans gather to watch Euros opener against the Czech Republic By Mark Asquith June 14, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: June 14, 2021, 5:01 pm Fans at Cherrybank Inn Fans gathered in pubs around the country today to watch Scotland’s opening match of the Euros against the Czech Republic. Colin O’Hara and Thomas Paterson watch the match at the Cherrybank Inn, Perth. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Fans at Cherrybank Inn Fans at Cherrybank Inn beer garden after Scotland concede a goal. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Jenna Gellatly, Rachael Beverley and Claire Gellatly before kick off at Cherrybank Inn. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Fans watch the match at the Cherrybank Inn, Perth. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Craig Harrigan and Allana Harrigan with son Craig Jr. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Fans watch the match at the Cherrybank Inn, Perth. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Fans during the second half — Cherrybank Inn. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Jenna Gellatly watches the second half. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media Fans in The Caird bar beer garden in Dundee. Steve Brown / DCT Media Fans in The Caird bar beer garden in Dundee. Steve Brown / DCT Media Fans in The Caird bar beer garden in Dundee. Steve Brown / DCT Media Fans in The Caird bar beer garden in Dundee. Steve Brown / DCT Media Happy Scotland fans make their way to the bar for the Scotland Vs Czech Republic game. Steve Brown / DCT Media Kirkcaldy Tartan Army members Joyce Sharp, Grant Lumsden, Jim Sharp, Stevie Sharp and Elaine Sharp on their way to watch the Scotland Vs Czech Republic match in Dundee. Steve Brown / DCT Media Pupils and teachers at Baldragon Academy wore Scotland strips today for the big game. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe