In Pictures: Scotland fans gather to watch Euro clash against England

In pictures: Scotland supporters urged to be cautious as Tartan Army takes over London Scotland fans have been urged to be cautious after descending on central London ahead of a historic Euros clash with England at Wembley.

Coronavirus briefing: First vaccine doses to be completed by July 18 in Scotland, Sturgeon urges Tartan Army to be cautious All first doses of the coronavirus vaccine should be in Scots’ arms by July 18, Nicola Sturgeon has said, adding everyone should be fully vaccinated by mid-September.

Health: Asperger’s doesn’t embarrass me… I think of it as my superpower For some, running is a hobby. For Mandy Williams, it’s a way of life. It’s been a decade since she took up the sport and she now runs every day, and up to 70 miles a week.