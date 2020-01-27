Monday, January 27th 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

IN PICTURES: Riders from Dundee equestrian centre saddle up for Oz bush fire victims

by Sarah Williamson
January 27, 2020, 1:19 pm Updated: January 27, 2020, 1:20 pm
Jenny Ash, 28, with horse Silvy.
A charity horse ride has raised hundreds of pounds to help animal victims of Australia’s bush fires.

The Claverhouse Equestrian Centre held the ride to raise money for Wires, a charity that’s helping the animals Down Under.

Those taking part rode, via horse or pony, to the Sidlaws and back at the weekend with the youngest rider only four years old.

© DC ThomsonLead rider Alex Barr, 21, with her horse Tina.
© DC ThomsonMason MacKay, 5, the youngest rider at the centre with Daisy Walker, 10 and horse Eli.
© DC ThomsonJenny Ash, 28, with horse Silvy.
© DC ThomsonSara Ahmed, 13, on her horse Ella.
© DC ThomsonOliver Robbie, 13, on his horse Ferrari.
© DC ThomsonThe riders during the trek.
Donna Ker-Ramsay, owner of the centre, came up with the idea. She said: “I just thought we could do something and every little helps.”

To donate visit JustGiving.

The centre hopes to raise £1,000.

