IN PICTURES: Riders from Dundee equestrian centre saddle up for Oz bush fire victims

A charity horse ride has raised hundreds of pounds to help animal victims of Australia’s bush fires.

The Claverhouse Equestrian Centre held the ride to raise money for Wires, a charity that’s helping the animals Down Under.

Those taking part rode, via horse or pony, to the Sidlaws and back at the weekend with the youngest rider only four years old.

Donna Ker-Ramsay, owner of the centre, came up with the idea. She said: “I just thought we could do something and every little helps.”

To donate visit JustGiving.

The centre hopes to raise £1,000.