In pictures: Pupils from Dundee secondary schools showcase talents at dance festival

Dancers from secondary schools around the city showcased their talents in front of a packed audience this week.

Pupils from Dundee’s high schools took to the stage at the Caird Hall on Thursday to battle it out in the ninth annual Dundee Secondary Schools Dance Festival.

The groups performed in three categories – contemporary, open and street after preparing their routines for the past three months.

The festival is run in partnership with Active Schools which organised the event to provide opportunities for pupils to perform and compete for their schools while inspiring more young people to participate in dance.

The contemporary dancers performed mesmerising and powerful dances with themes that kept the spectators glued to their seats before the open category saw the schools performing surprise routines using a variety of styles.

Last but not least were the intense, sharp and skilful routines of the street dancers.

St John’s High School and St Paul’s Academy stole the show throughout the night, placing in the top two of each category.

St Paul’s won the contemporary section with St John’s coming second and Harris Academy taking the bronze.

In the open dance section, St John’s came out on top with St Paul’s second and Harris Academy in third place.

In the final street performances St Paul’s was once again first with St John’s in second place.

Baldragon Academy took its first placing of the evening by finishing third.

Active Schools, which is a Sportscotland-led programme, has worked with Dundee schools for more than 15 years, providing opportunities for children and young people to get involved in sport for life.